Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

