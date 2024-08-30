Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Raised to $102.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Toro Stock Up 1.0 %

TTC stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. Toro has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.