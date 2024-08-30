Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NTG stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently -10,475.77%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.