Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Critical Contrast

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Total Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Total Energy Services and LandBridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.49 4.79 LandBridge $100.26 million 26.84 $260.42 million $3.56 10.33

Analyst Ratings

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Total Energy Services. Total Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Total Energy Services and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Total Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Total Energy Services and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Total Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Total Energy Services pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Total Energy Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LandBridge beats Total Energy Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc. operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment. The Rentals and Transportation Services segment provides a fleet of heavy trucks, rental equipment, and access matting in western Canada and in the United States. The Compression and Process Services segment offers natural gas compression equipment, as well as oil, natural gas, and other process equipment. The Well Servicing segment offers well servicing rigs. It also engages in the fabrication, sale, rental, and servicing of new and used natural gas compression, and oil and natural gas process equipment. Total Energy Services Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

