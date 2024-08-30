Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYFree Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Toto Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Toto has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

