TowneBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

