Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.23 and last traded at $190.20. Approximately 51,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 306,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.