Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Toyota Tsusho has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

