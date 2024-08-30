Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,230 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 800.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 3.6 %

OPK stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.