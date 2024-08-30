TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $2,628,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 94,279 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

