Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.44

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.44 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 500.10 ($6.60). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 497 ($6.55), with a volume of 47,602 shares traded.

Treatt Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £301.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,615.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

