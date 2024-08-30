Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 23,315 shares of company stock worth $65,123 in the last ninety days. 24.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

