Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRVI. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

TRVI stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,315 shares of company stock worth $65,123. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

