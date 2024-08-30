Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

