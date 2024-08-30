Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 153,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $44.04 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

