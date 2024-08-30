Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Senior Officer Purchases C$20,044.08 in Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kathleen Janet Mccrum acquired 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,044.08.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.520202 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

