Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 8.3 %

TRIB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.