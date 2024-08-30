Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Down 0.3 %
LON:TENT opened at GBX 70.98 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.95. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,014.29 and a beta of 0.26.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
