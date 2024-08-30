Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:TENT opened at GBX 70.98 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.95. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,014.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Triple Point Energy Transition alerts:

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.