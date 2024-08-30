TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Shares Up 5%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 11,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

