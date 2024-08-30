Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

