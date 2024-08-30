Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $105.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.