Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

Elastic stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

