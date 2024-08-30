Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 1.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.75). Approximately 608,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,882,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.70).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
