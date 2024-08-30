Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.02

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $22.43. Tucows shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 40,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in Tucows by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tucows by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

