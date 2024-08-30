Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.79 and last traded at $86.79. 1,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.
