TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Announces Earnings Results

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million.
TWFG Stock Performance
TWFG opened at $27.34 on Friday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.92.
Insider Transactions at TWFG
In other TWFG news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.
TWFG Company Profile
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
