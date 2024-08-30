TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Announces Earnings Results

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million.

TWFG Stock Performance

TWFG opened at $27.34 on Friday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Insider Transactions at TWFG

In other TWFG news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

