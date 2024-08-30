TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.69. 64,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 101,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

TXO Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $756.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.97%.

In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 942,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

