Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $587.63 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

