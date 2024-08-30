UBS Group Initiates Coverage on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

EH opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. EHang has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EHang by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

