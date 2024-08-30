UBS Group Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.
About Demant A/S
