Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

