Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $500.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.30.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

