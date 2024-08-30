Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,500.00

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,500 ($46.16) and traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($46.16). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,500 ($46.16), with a volume of 1,110,150 shares.
Ultra Electronics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,500 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,500. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,723.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Ultra Electronics Company Profile
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.
