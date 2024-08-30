Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,003.0 days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
UNJCF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $1.27.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicaja Banco
- Trading Halts Explained
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.