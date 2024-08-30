Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,247.29

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,247.29 ($56.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,912 ($64.78). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,912 ($64.78), with a volume of 2,527,127 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on ULVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 4,000 ($52.75) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Unilever
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 36.96 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,562.50%.
Insider Activity at Unilever
In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($62.48), for a total transaction of £138,876,797.26 ($183,142,288.36). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.