United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.42%.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

