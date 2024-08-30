United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Down 16.1%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

United Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

About United Lithium

(Get Free Report)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.