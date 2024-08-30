United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

