United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $93,722.29 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $360.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.43 and a 200-day moving average of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $365.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.