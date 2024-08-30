Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

