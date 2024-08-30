Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Guggenheim cut shares of Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Universal Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
