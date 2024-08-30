USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 1.3% Higher

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 37,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

