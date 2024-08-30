UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
UTStarcom Company Profile
