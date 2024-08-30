UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

