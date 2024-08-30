V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1,754.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

