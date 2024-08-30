V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 132,650 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.