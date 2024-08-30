V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

