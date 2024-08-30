Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.62

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.62 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 70638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

