Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.27 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.