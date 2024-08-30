Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

