Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

