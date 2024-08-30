Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

